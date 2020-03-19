Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz said his office will continue to work with those who are attempting to avoid foreclosure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the tax foreclosure deadline because of precautions for COVID-19 to May 29 or 30 days after the end of the state of emergency, whichever is later.
"This will provide much needed relief to those facing foreclosure and give them additional time to obtain extensions," Kmetz stated in a press release. "At this point in time, our office is open and asking anyone who is at risk for foreclosure to contact us at 231-843-8411 or email us directly at akmetz@masoncounty.net. If the county should close to the public, I will be available by phone or email to answer any questions during the period of closure."
Kmetz said his office is meeting with taxpayers in person if necessary, but extension applications are available via email. Email is the preferred method.
"If you know someone who is facing foreclosure, please refer them to contact us as foreclosure prevention is always our No. 1 goal," Kmetz stated.