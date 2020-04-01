The COVID-19 virus is beginning to see its spread reach into May, forcing the cancellation of the Fountain Horse Pull.

“The Horse Pull is the kickoff to summer,” said Denice Leonard, president of the Fountain Chamber of Commerce. “This is a blow to our community as this is one of our largest fundraisers that a lot of us relay on to get through the year.”

“The pull is the biggest day of the year in Fountain,” said J.W. McCormick.

This year, the community of Fountain would have been celebrating the 60th horse pull on Saturday, May 23. That Saturday would have brought thousands of people out to enjoy what the town had to offer, and it is also a significant fundraiser for the Fountain Fire Department. The department sells brats, and the auxiliary hosts a bake sale.

“This will effect us,” said Roger Berndt, Fountain Fire Chief who said the funds are used to purchase some of the department’s personal equipment, like T-shirts and flashlights.

“We are upset that it is not going to happen, but we understand why,” he said.

The horse pull is a family friendly event, it brought people of all ages out to enjoy Fountain.

“It provides memories of Fountain, and the horse pull that have gone on for years,” Leonard said. “My parents used to own Fountain Tavern. They owned it for 30 years, (and) the horse pull was a huge fundraiser for us. We have so many lakes and resorts around the area that the pull draws people to the area.”

Jim Leonard, president of the Horse Pull Association, said it is a pretty big day for Fountain. Typically there area a few thousand people who come to the event.

“We get pullers from all over the state of Michigan, as well as Indiana and Illinois,” he said. “This was a tough decision to make. We talked with members of the association, the village president and chamber of commerce, and we decided it was the best thing for keeping everyone safe and at home.”

The Fountain Chamber of Commerce will be taking over the horse pull next year, and Leonard it will celebrate its 60th anniversary. This year, there might be a picnic later in the year in Fountain. The picnic will be a way help celebrate the community.