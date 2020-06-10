MUSKEGON – The Michigan National Guard will team up with Public Health – Muskegon County to offer free COVID-19 testing this weekend to any Muskegon County resident. This is a diagnostic test to detect the presence of the virus.
The walk-up and drive-through testing services will be available on Friday, June 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Oakridge Middle School, 251 S. Wolf Lake Rd, Muskegon. Testing site entrance is near the corner of S. Wolf Lake Rd. and Hall Rd.
The tests will be administered by the state agencies and are free to county residents. No appointment is needed. To speed up your registration, print and complete your testing consent form at www.muskegonhealth.net.
Local volunteers are also needed to help with traffic control and paperwork. The United Way of the Lakeshore is coordinating volunteers; sign up here to volunteer: https://bit.ly/COVIDTestEgleston
“Testing is important to our efforts to protect public health and save lives,” said Muskegon County Health Officer Kathy Moore. “The community is eager to get back to normal. To do that, we need to test individuals and ensure that we continue to take prevention efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The Michigan National Guard has been actively engaged in the state’s response to the pandemic through widespread testing and screening, distribution of personal protective equipment, and assistance at numerous food banks across the state. The Muskegon County testing initiative is a continuation of those efforts. The testing event is also supported by Michigan State Police, Oakridge Public Schools, county officials and local healthcare providers.
Information about this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus. Local information can be found at www.muskegonhealth.net.