MUSKEGON – HealthWest will begin hosting free daily virtual groups to help individuals stay connected and healthy during the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Individuals in services at HealthWest and the general public will be able to participate in these daily online groups, which will promote mental wellbeing and support those living with substance use issues, beginning Wednesday, April 1.

“Social isolation can impact your mental health and lead some individuals to cope through use of drugs and alcohol,” said HealthWest Executive Director Julia Rupp. “These groups will help people stay connected and encourage healthy habits during this crisis.”

Groups will include Smart Recovery substance use recovery meetings, daily talk sessions where individuals can connect directly with mental health professionals, discussions on skills to help cope with the stress and anxiety related to the COVID-19 crisis, and fun activities to allow participants to engage with others.

“Many people in our community live by themselves, including some of those we serve at HealthWest,” said Rupp. “We want to make sure they know that they are not alone even when they are physically isolated.”

HealthWest serves as a vital part of Muskegon County’s public health safety net and is responsible for promoting mental wellbeing throughout the community.

The groups will be hosted virtually on Zoom and Facebook Live. You can follow HealthWest on Facebook @HealthWestMuskegon.

The groups are open to everyone in the community at no charge.

Visit www.HealthWest.net/virtual-groups for a full schedule of available groups, instructions on how to join, and other mental health resources.