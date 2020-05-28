Hundreds of cars lined up Wednesday morning to receive free, fresh produce during a drive-thru food distribution event at the Mason County Fairgrounds.

The distribution came at a crucial time, according to coordinators, as more and more people are struggling with food shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food distribution event was a joint effort between the Lakeshore Food Club, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm to Families program, the Western Michigan Fair Association and volunteers from local high schools.

Ray Janish, a volunteer who helped coordinate the event, said all the produce came from the USDA.

He said it started on Friday, when he received received a call from a friend — a contractor operating out of Grand Rapids — saying that a semi-load of fruits and vegetables was being delivered to Mason County as a result of the USDA’s efforts to keep people fed during the pandemic. Janish was asked if he could help make sure the food got to the people who needed it.

Everything had to be organized quickly, and community partners came together to help with planning and logistics. After contacting the Lakeshore Food Club and the fairgrounds, a plan was put in place to use the fairgrounds as the central hub.

“The (Western Michigan Fair Association) has been absolutely fantastic,” Janish said.

Students from several local schools participated in helping people load fresh fruits and vegetables into their vehicles, including students from Mason County Eastern, Mason County Central, Ludington and Pentwater high schools.

Janish’s son, Evan, was one of the volunteers from LHS, and he said he felt it was important to lend a hand.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” Evan said. “It’s great to help out the community.”

O’Nealya Gronstal, executive director of the Lakeshore Food Club, said she’s grateful to all the students who participated, and extended a word of thanks to the “youth of the community.”

Ray Janish expressed his thanks as well.

“The (high school) kids have come out in swarms today to help us. So it’s been a great day for sure,” he said.

There were 24 pallets of food, and up to 200 cars in line early Wednesday morning when the gates opened. By the time things started to wind down at 11:30 a.m., there was still a steady line of people coming through, marking the event a success.

Each family received one or more boxes containing strawberries, cucumbers, carrots, a 3-pound bag of onions, a 5-pound bag of apples and a 5-pound bag of potatoes.

Janish said the effort of those involved — from community organizations to individual volunteers from Mason County Eastern, Mason County Central and Ludington High School — was inspiring.

“To have all of these community partners come together — Salvation Army, the food bank — it’s cool to see,” Janish said.

Amanda Kuczynski, marketing and communications coordinator for the Lakeshore Food Club and other nonprofits that operate through United Way of Mason County, said the leftover food items would be taken to other organizations in the area.

“Whatever’s left over, we’re taking it to Salvation Army. We have the Habitat of Humanity of Mason County truck to take things back to the food club, so this is truly a community-wide effort,” Kuczynski said. “It’s fantastic.”

Kuczynski and Janish stated that the hope is to hold another distribution event to help meet the increased need for food people are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re not quite sure yet, but we’re hoping we can do another one,” she said.