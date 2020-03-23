Local funeral homes are still able to meet the needs of families, but on a more limited basis.

"For us, it's about what we can do, and want to do, versus what we can do to meet the needs of the family," Randy Wyman owner of Wyman Funeral and Cremation Services said.

Wyman said making the funeral a more private matter with only family members attending is one option.

"Social distancing is a hard thing to do when it comes to a death in the family. That's all most people want to do at a time like that is hug and be close to one another," he said.

Wyman said another option is cremation where the remains can be held for as long as needed.

"We've encouraged that we have things with limited family viewing with 10 people or less and practicing the 6-foot distance as best as you can," he said.

The funeral home is doing more of its work online, via email, Wyman said. That includes doing online arrangements and sending images of things such as caskets via email. He noted that because of the rural nature of the area, it's something that often happens for those who live outside of the area.

Webcasting and Facebook Live webcasts are another service offered not only by Wyman but the other local funeral provides in the area as well which include Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service - Pere Marquette Chapel and Oak Grove Funeral and Cremation Services.

"It hasn't really affected us yet as far as our service to families," said Stephanie Kehrer, owner of Oak Grove Funeral and Creamation Services.

"This time of the year, we are not holding graveside services anyway," Kehrer said. "And it's not because of the frost line or anything like that. The ground is soft right now and we can't have heavy equipment on the cemetery grounds because it would tear everything up. So this is pretty much the norm for us."

Kehrer said Oak Grove is following the guidelines it has seen from both the state and federal government, as well as the national trade organization for funeral homes. She said there are day-to-day conversations over what to do because what's being demanded changes rapidly. Kehrer said, though, that similar to her counterparts, they're doing what they can to limit contact at this time.

"We are asking that people don't just stop by. If they want to come to the funeral home, call us first," she said. "We don't want a family to show up, and we are working with a family. We're trying to keep everyone separated. After a family leaves, we're disinfecting spaces. We are doing a quick cleaning and getting ready for the next family."

No matter where, these are difficult times.

"This certainly isn't any easy time for any of us," Kirk Barz, owner of Beacon Cremation and Funeral Services - Pere Marquette Chapel. "Right now we are operating as usual and here to serve the families that need us."

Barz did say they have been advised no matter what the size of the group is, that they not serve food in any of their rooms at the funeral homes.

He added that the funeral home does have two families who have decided to hold services at a later time.

"They'e just decided for their family members that it works better to do that," Barz added, "and we'll honor those wishes."