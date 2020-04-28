Oceana residents looking for a way to get outside amidst the COVID-19 pandemic received a new option over the weekend: Golf.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's latest extension to her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order, which currently runs through May 15, permitted golf courses to open under several conditions designed to promote social distancing. Several local courses opened their doors Saturday after the order took effect late last week.

Some of the conditions under which courses are permitted to be open include, per the executive order:

- Tee times must be scheduled and paid for in advance, whether online or by phone. Times must also be spaced enough to avoid multiple playing groups from clustering along the course. (Oceana Golf Club is requiring players to call its office from the parking lot to check in when they arrive for their scheduled rounds.)

- Players must maintain at least a six-foot distance from one another at all times. If golfers that don't live in the same household are playing together in a round, they should drive to the course separately if possible.

- Courses are not permitted to sell or provide equipment to golfers. Hence, golf carts cannot be used (except by those who require them due to a disability), and the pro shops and driving ranges must remain closed. Food and beverage can only be served on a take-out basis. Maintenance work is permitted.

- All work that can be done remotely should be. In-person work is subject to the prior conditions.

In addition to those restrictions, local courses have installed bumpers at the bases of their flagsticks to prevent cross-contamination from golfers reaching into the hole to retrieve their ball. The ball is considered to be in the hole if it hits the bumper.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, Benona Shores announced it is cancelling the annual Hukill Family Memorial Fireman's Benefit Scramble that had been scheduled for May 30-31.

"In our 46 years of business this is the first time we have ever had to cancel one of our scrambles, and it makes our hearts sad," Benona Shores announced in a Facebook post.