Goodwill announced that it is closing its retail stores starting Wednesday, March 18, and they will remain closed until April 5. The organization's e-commerce department will remain open and with no interruption to online sales. Visit us at www.shopgoodwill.com and www.ebay.com/usr/goodwillindustries_wm
The majority of the donation drive-thrus will remain open, staffed and accepting of community donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
To protect Goodwill's employees and ensure that its products are safe, donations will be quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours prior to staff sorting and pricing.
Expanded curbside pickup of donations is offered. Please call 231-722-7871 to schedule a home pickup.