Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order released Monday told non-essential employees to stay home. In response, FloraCraft will stop production for the next three weeks, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
“We are sending home all employees except those who are necessary for us to keep the basic safety and operation of our facility,” said Eric Erwin, president and CEO.
These employees will be covered under the company’s additional COVID-19 pay until the federal government relief funds are released.
Administrative and sales staff have been working from home for past two weeks and will continue to do so, Erwin said.
“For the safety and security of all our production people, we will follow the governor’s executive order,” he said. “We look forward to having them back in three weeks when this is lifted and expect that there will be a … demand, so we will be ready.”
The Daily News reached out to Metalworks and Whitehall Industries, but did not receive official information from either companies by 5 p.m. Monday.