LANSING – Thursday (April 2), at 10:30 a.m., Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19.
It is likely that update will include the governor's plan for the state's schools for the remainder of the school year. Currently, school facilities are closed until April 13. Schools are staying in contact with students electronically.
The update will be live streamed on: Twitter.com/MichStatePolice snf Facebook.com/MichiganStatePolice
Positive COVID-19 tests and deaths continue to climb. Wednesday morning 1,719 new positive deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the total in Michigan to 9,334. There were 78 more deaths reported in the last day to bring that total up to 337.
Southeast Michigan continues to be the epicenter of COVID-19 in Michigan. The City of Detroit, Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties account for 75% of the positive cases, and 296 of the deaths.
Muskegon County, in the last day, recorded no more new positive tests or deaths. The figures stood at 18 positive cases and 2 deaths. In total, 161 county residents have been tested, with 102 negative results and 41 tests pending. That data was posted on the Public Health-Muskegon County's website.
For situation summaries, testing results and the latest updates surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan visit, https://www.michigan.gov/coronaviru