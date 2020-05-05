It was beautiful sunny day and people took advantage of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s most recent executive order allowing greenhouses to open.

Green Meadow Produce and Greenhouse in Custer and Orchard Market in Ludington both had more customers than normal for the seasonal opening on Friday.

At 12 p.m., Barbara said they had at least 20 cars in the parking lot at Green Meadow through out the morning.

“We normally open the first week of May. We are usually a little slower than this. Mother’s Day is usually pretty busy,” said Barbara Byler. Robert and Barbara Byler own and run the greenhouse.

Orchard Market typically opens in the last week of April or first week of May, according to Janet Anderson, the manager.

She said there were quite a few customers purchasing vegetables and flowers for gardening.

“It depends on the weather. We had a cold morning and usually when it’s cold, people look but don’t buy, but they were buying today,” she said. “People want to garden and want flowers. Flowers make people happy. They appreciate that we are open.”

Ellen Schnucker came to Green Meadow for seeds and flowers to plant in her pots at home. She also selected a hanging flower basket.

“It’s too early to plant, but I couldn’t resist (coming) because I love flowers,” she said.

Nance Turnwall said she goes to various greenhouses to find what she likes. On Friday, she looked at baskets because she could bring them inside if the weather took at cold turn.

“It’s wonderful that they are open. It makes it feel like spring is really coming,” Turnwall said.

Both businesses had signs encouraging social distancing.

Barbara said they were sanitizing often and had sanitizer available to customers.

“We are trying to keep it clean for people,” she said.

Anderson said at Orchard Market nearly every customer wore a mask.

“People are taking precautions. They are social distancing,” she said. “We are taking every precaution to make sure our employees are safe and to serve the public.”

Green Meadow is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Orchard Market is open daily 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.