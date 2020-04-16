Habitat for Humanity of Mason County has felt the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in more ways than one, as its efforts within the community have been halted for the time being.

That’s according to Habitat Executive Director Jamie Healy, who told the Daily News on Wednesday that two of the nonprofit organization’s scheduled projects — a veteran build on West Snead Drive in Pere Marquette Township and a neighborhood improvement project in the City of Scottville — have been interrupted by the pandemic.

The veteran build project had been in the works for several months, and a groundbreaking was held in early February, with hopes of getting construction underway when the weather started to improve. That project would have seen a new home for area veteran Fred Reader Jr. constructed.

The Scottville project was part of the Neighbor to Neighbor community volunteer initiative spearheaded by Habitat and the Pennies From Heaven Foundation each fall and spring. Applications for neighborhoods would have been collected during the March.

“The construction of the veteran build has not been able to move forward due to the governor’s executive order, and there has been no attempt to recruit any homeowners for the spring Scottville N2N projects for the same reasons,” Healy stated. “Even if construction restrictions are lifted, we can’t have groups of people working closely on things like that so I am afraid we will be forced to pay for work on the home build as well as the N2N projects.”

Additionally, due to closures and the postponement of fundraising events, Habitat has also seen a significant financial impact, according to Healy.

“Unfortunately COVID-19 has affected all aspects of our operations including at least $50,000 in fundraising revenue,” Healy said, noting that the annual LudVegas fundraiser event, which benefits Habitat, has been postponed until Oct. 24, which is in the next fiscal year.

The organization has also seen a reduction in funding as a result of closing the Habitat ReStore, which is also a major source of income.

The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, which was also postponed, is also a source of funds for Habitat.

“We will see significant financial impact when we are able to start operations back up,” Healy said.

Despite the trying times, Healy stated that Habitat is still working to help the community.

“While we aren’t able to work on construction projects, we are working to impact our rental tenants and homeowners by creating relief opportunities with their monthly payments (rent/mortgage),” she said. “We are also providing the Lakeshore Food Club with full usage of our box truck for food pick up as their demands are higher and I am working at the food club to help with food distribution.

“We are all feeling the impacts of this situation, but our organization is helping any way it can. We will get through all of this by working together and making sure everyone is able to weather the storm; no one gets left behind.”

Healy said the community has been supportive during an uncertain time. She said Habitat is holding itself to the same standard, and supporting other local businesses and organizations.

“This community has so many incredible charities that all impact the lives of our residents in different ways, so it’s everyone’s responsibility to make sure they are still here when the world opens back up,” she said. “The same is said about our local businesses. We have very generous businesses who typically support Habitat so my family and the Habitat Board of Directors’ families are doing their part to help support those local businesses during their time of need.”

Donations — to assist with both the veteran build project, once it starts up again, and other Habitat for Humanity efforts — can be made online at www.masoncountyhabitat.org.

For information about rescheduled projects as it becomes available, find Habitat for Humanity of Mason County on Facebook, or visit the Habitat website.