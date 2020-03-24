MUSKEGON – The Michigan Nurses Association has filed a complaint with the MI Occupational Safety & Health Administration (MIOSHA) after a hospital told nurses they cannot use their own protective masks although the hospital would not give them ones that provided the same level of protection.
Amid a lack of protective gear for frontline nurses in the COVID-19 pandemic, administrators at the Hackley campus of Mercy Health Partners told registered nurses this weekend that they could not use donated N95 masks.
“It’s outrageous that a hospital doesn’t have enough proper masks to protect us and yet it tells us not to use our own,” said Tom Goodman, an emergency department RN who was told he could not use an unused donated mask. “Nurses are putting our health and safety on the line every day during this pandemic, and it’s not OK to deny us the protection we need. If we can’t use the donated masks, what is the point?”
Goodman and other nurses have been protecting themselves against the deadly novel coronavirus by using N95 masks donated by other unions and community members.
Using inferior surgical (paper) masks puts nurses at risk because they do not filter out all particles of the coronavirus, whereas N95 respirators (masks) are more effective, even if they are not fit tested. “Fit testing” refers to making sure the N95 mask fits an individual properly to work as intended.
The Michigan Nurses Association filed a complaint with MIOSHA based on the hospital violating the general duty clause of OSHA which ensures workers the right to be free from threats of serious physical harm or death in the workplace. MIOSHA is expected to investigate the complaint in the coming days.
The Michigan Nurses Association also filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board because Hackley appeared to enact a policy increasing restrictions on nurses seeking to wear donated masks in retaliation for the nurses exercising their legal right to collective action by wearing the masks for their personal safety.
“It’s sad that we can count on the community to protect us but we can’t count on our own hospital,” Justin Howe, an ICU RN who is president of the Mercy Health Partners RN Staff Council, the local affiliate of the Michigan Nurses Association. “We want to thank other local unions and the community for having our backs.”