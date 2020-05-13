John Bailey, who owns Director’s Cut on James Street, predicted hair salons and barber shops will not open until June or July.

“I don’t see opening on (May 28) as a viable option,” he said.

The state is currently in phase three of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s six-phase plan for reopening. Bars and restaurants are expected to open in phase five.

“We are in closer contact (with customers) than bars and restaurants,” Bailey said. “I predict we will open at stage six. To think we are going to open at the end of the month — I don’t see it happening.”

Director’s Cut does hair and makeup for movie productions. Bailey has been in the business for nearly nine years. Three hair stylists cut hair at the salon, including himself. When the salon does open, Bailey said they will not do makeup for a while.

Karol Kruger, who owns and runs Starboard Clipper Salon on Loomis Street, is ready to start working as soon as the salons are approved to open.

“Every time we think we can open, I shift (the appointments). I’ve shifted everyone three times now. I told everyone why don’t you just wait until we can open and call me,” she said. “It’s a good way to stay in touch with your customers.”

In the meantime, she talked a few customers through purchasing their own hair dye.

“Some people have texted me … and (asked) what kind of hair dye and what color (they) should get,” she said. “I’ve done a little consultation in that respect. Some of them have video conference calls … and are sitting in front of their computers with two inches of gray and want to do something to fix the hair around their face.”

Her main piece of advice for those who are brave enough to pick up a pair of shears was not to go too far.

“If people have been cutting their own hair, there are going to be repair jobs,” she said laughing. “I might have to block off extra time. I’m sure people have been trimming their bangs and shaving their necks.”

Kruger’s hair salon is 500 square feet and she is the only person who works there. She will have owned her own salon for 18 years this June.

She has been going into her salon regularly to check the mail and clean.

“The walls have been washed. The carpet’s been cleaned. I have cleaning stuff ready for when we do open,” Kruger said. “I have masks for myself and guests will wear masks as well. If I’m doing color they will have to hold them over their face.”

When she does open, Kruger asks people not to arrive too early for appointments unless they are from the same household.

“Give me enough time to wipe down,” she said.

Pierrot Hair Design owner Bruce Rillema will open his salon the day after the governor allows it. He installed plexi glass at the welcome desk, clear shower curtains around the sinks and will only have customers in two chairs at a time.

“We have three chairs and we will leave the middle one open so there will be 12 feet of distance,” he said. “I have one part-time employee who is only in a couple hours a month and she agreed to use the other person’s chair or work after hours.”

Once the rules changed to allow self-employed people to apply for unemployment, Rillema and his employees were able to receive it.

He expects when they do reopen there will be a rush of customers.

“I am getting phone calls constantly,” he said. “We are scheduled past June 1. Now I’m asking people to call when we are allowed to open. We will have to work six days a week just to catch up.”

The company Director’s Cut uses for booking appointments sent a list of guidelines recommended for salons and barber shops that Bailey plans to follow.

“There will be one person at the chair per stylist. No friends will be allowed to come along unless they are also having their hair done. Hairdressers will wear masks. There will be sanitizing between customers. The employees at their stations will have to social distance. The waiting rooms will change so people can’t sit down and hang out,” he explained.

He is unsure if the customers will be required to wear masks, but whatever the government guidelines are, he will follow them “to a T.”

“When we were first shut down, a couple salons in the lower part of the state continued to work and were fined. The licensing bureau can take away their license. They have the authority to do that,” he said.

Bailey said he will not do house calls.

“We are not allowed to do in-home haircuts. That would be breaking the social distancing,” he said. “Some might be doing it, but I think it’s unsafe.”