HAMLIN TWP. — The Hamlin Township Board of Trustees discussed preparations for reopening the township hall to the public at its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday evening.

Township Supervisor Nancy Vandervest presented to the board a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and Response Plan which was adopted at the meeting.

“It talks about the symptoms, face masks, cleanliness, hand sanitizer and the (symptom) questionnaire. It also has the The Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” she said. “This is what the (Michigan Township Association) recommended.”

The Families First Act requires specific employers to provide paid leave for circumstances related to COVID-19.

Vandervest was designated as the township coordinator to oversee and implement the plan.

The board also looked to the upcoming state primary election to be held on August 4.

Hamlin Township has approximately 3,400 registered voters, according to Township Clerk Cathy Lewis.

Municipalities are required to have at least one in-person poll location.

Lewis said she received an increased number of absentee ballot requests, which means a cost to mail ballots to those residents.

“We also have to invest in sneeze guards,” she said.

The sneeze guards will be placed between election workers and voters, though Lewis expected the township will need fewer workers for the election.

“I’m think we will need at least six (guards),” she told the board.

The board approved Lewis to purchase $2,500 worth of personal protective equipment for the election.

“We are talking quite a bit of money for the elections,” she said.

At the meeting, the board also accepted the bid for repainting the exterior of the township hall to match the blue outbuildings. Johnson & Johnson Painting was awarded the contract for $5,480. Lensky’s Painting also submitted a bid for $8,740.