The regularly scheduled Hamlin Township board meeting will take place on April 30.

The meeting was previously set for April 16, but after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s most recent executive order, the board decided to wait to meet until it was safe for everyone involved.

“First and foremost, the township officials are seeking safe measures for the residents and seeking options to follow compliance with the governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order,” said Supervisor Nancy Vandervest. “Changing the meeting date, allows … additional time to help offset the spread of the COVID-19.”

The board decided to move the meeting date rather than ask people to download software for video conferencing, such as Zoom, which has been known to be hacked.

“We would rather gather in person,” she said.

Vandervest said they hope to meet in person for the April 30 meeting, pending any updates to the executive order or safety recommendations.

If there are any changes, the board will read the order and make a decision based on the information provided, she said.

“We are trying our best to take measures to make sure everyone is safe,” Vandervest said.

The township’s website is updated regularly, there are new signs at the transfer site and the township is still receiving mail.

If residents have any questions, they can call the township hall phone number, 231-845-7801, or find the email addresses for city officials on the township website, www.hamlintownship.org.