WEARE TOWNSHIP — Cars were parked outside Hart Christian Fellowship Church on Easter Sunday, and the door was unlocked.

Service went on inside the meager church building just as it has in the past — a significant difference than other churches in the area because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When this pandemic started to come out on television and on social media, I heard it. But it didn’t change the idea that my God is still God,” said Pastor Robert Hambright last week inside the church’s sanctuary. “It didn’t change, even with the things that were happening, that God is God.”

Hart Christian Fellowship, 6482 N. Oceana Drive, Hart is located near the intersection of Oceana Drive and Monroe Road in Weare Township. Since the start of the pandemic, and the caution and more that have been issued from health officials, the church saw a handful come to its services before Easter Sunday. Many more turned out that day for service.

But still, it had services unlike many churches of various denominations across the area.

Hambright said in many tragedies in the past — from the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald to the flu epidemic in 1918 — churches remained open.

“The people gathered in the church to pray,” he said. “Why? Because they think that God is still God.”

Telephone calls came into his home, he said, wondering what the church would do in light of COVID-19, and his response was that they were still going to have church. The major reason, Hambright says, the church continued on with services on Sunday mornings is because of the belief in what is in the Bible.

“If I can preach from this pulpit that the faith of the mustard seed is going to throw mountains into the sea, if I can say that here, I better be able to do something with that,” he said. “If I can’t demonstrate what I preach, then I need to get out of the pulpit.”

Hambright said having service is one thing, but he actually believes in the Bible, his faith and the faith of those around him.

Rob and his wife Jane moved from downstate to Hart in 2003, and they began their life in faith in Oceana County starting out small with church in a home. It eventually moved on to the meager building in Weare Township. The couple have eight children who are grown.

But the main reason the church continues to have its services is based on its faith, led by Hambright.

“I’m not afraid of what’s out there, neither is my wife and neither is my congregation,” he said. “We’ve had some people who have stayed home because of their fears, and that’s fine… It’s not because they don’t have faith. It’s because there is such a stirring of fear that’s out there.

“All of them still go to work, because they have jobs that have a demand. There’s such a fear… Somewhere, our faith and our mouth has to meet together,” he continued. “I’m not condemning anybody that stays home from this. But this is this nation’s greatest need, this world’s greatest need, and together they should stand on it.”

Hambright cited Bible passages when discussing the reason for going to church.

“If two gather — he doesn’t say two YouTubes or two Facebooks — but if two you were to gather, I’m there,” he said. “He says if you agree on this, I’m there. So I believe that.”

The church did have other services, such as a Wednesday night service, but those were done away from the church building. The Wednesday night service itself was hosted at the Hambrights’ home. Because of COVID-19, those services stopped for the time being. The same has happened to a monthly teen dinner get-together.

“My wife’s women’s meetings, they do it on (the Google application) Duo. They still get together that way. That’s more of a marriage-enhancement class,” he said.

Hambright’s sermons from Sundays are also on the church’s website, www.hartcf.org. The church is also considering a YouTube channel. They have considered keeping some of those services going, and they could be hosted at the church building itself.

“We’re not going to close because of this pandemic,” he said. “And the people that we have are faithful. They bring their tithe to the storehouse whether they’re at home or they’re here. If they leave on a vacation, they still bring their tithe, they still bring their offering and they still support the ministry because they know what we do outside of here.

“That’s not going to destroy us.”

Hambright understands that what he says and believes may create trouble, even though the executive orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer explicitly state that a place of religious worship is not subject to a penalty. Concerns, questions and more have already been given to Hambright, and he’s needed to address them well before Easter.

“Unfortunately, I have,” he said. “I’d like to address this (in) this way. There’s a lot of people who believe in God. There’s very few who believe God. … When you believe God, you’re demanded on your life to do something with His word. I don’t want to wait until the end to figure out if I put that demand in the right place. I’m just going to follow Him.

“I believe for us… that God has called us to continue to meet.”

Hart Christian Fellowship Church is an independent church that is a part of Salt and Light Ministries. Hambright described it as more of a fellowship organization rather than a denomination such as Wesleyan, Methodist or Baptist. He believes in not being a part of a mainstream denomination.

He’s been keeping an eye out on the statistics for COVID-19, and he’s been hopeful that the number of those testing positive for the disease is declining.

“We’re waiting to see what the balance is (between having services back or in other places),” he said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re waiting to see. All of our people are devout. They’re devoted. They get together, and the power of prayer is in their homes and with us.”

Hambright, after a few weeks of just a few couples showing up from a congregation of about 60, was happy to see Easter Sunday with the church filling in.

“It shocked me,” he said, “because I didn’t expect it. We had one gentleman who drove from Grand Haven. He says, ‘You were the only church that was open.’ He was here early. He was here before we got here, waiting in the parking lot. He said, ‘I didn’t believe you were going to have service. But I came to see because I cannot imagine Easter Sunday without being in church.”

There is not any intention of closing the church to services, either.

“I have to be responsible to God first… I believe, at least the way I feel, if I close this up, I’m closing hope,” Hambright said. “We want to be the hope. I know a lot of people condemn us for doing this. But I have to do what I believe what God is telling me.”