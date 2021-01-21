CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 added two additional Waitlist Registration Links to its website for those healthcare workers in Phase 1A who have not been vaccinated and for individuals in Phase 1B, except for PreK-12 school staff, to complete it announced in a press release Thursday.
The health department is working directly with school administrators to coordinate vaccine clinics for their staff, so it asks that school staff not register on the waitlist.
Currently there are three Waitlist Registration Links on its website:
• Seniors 65+: https://dhd10covidclinics.as.me/schedule.php?appointmentType=19573780
• Phase 1A Healthcare Workers: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=d4yQG7su0UKy0zqznY-SM-S1sktxx6hOl0Wo1bRuoV9UNjUzUDNDTlIxTDJCQUJDUUYyRlIzVVIyWS4u
• Phase 1B Priority Frontline Workers (except for schools): https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=d4yQG7su0UKy0zqznY-SM-S1sktxx6hOl0Wo1bRuoV9UOUkzVlI2MjBYVUFDS0dYSlFLU0JNT09CTS4u
It is important that individuals read all instructions and information posted on the health department’s website first before completing the form to get on the waitlist. For those without access to technology, consider reaching out to friends or family members to ask for assistance. The fastest way to get on the waiting list is to complete the online registration.
For those seniors 65 and older who do not have access to technology and do not have others to assist, there is a hotline number to call: 231-715-5557. Someone will complete the form over the phone to get on the waiting list. Once on the waiting list, individuals will be contacted when the vaccine is available and appointment can be scheduled. The phone number is experiencing extremely high call volumes. The health department encourages callers to keep trying if callers are having trouble getting through.
In an effort to begin planning for Phase 1C, the health department will be putting a COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey on its website shortly for employers that fall in this group to complete. This survey will ask employers how many employees they anticipate will want to receive the vaccine. This information will help the health department determine how much vaccine will be needed to vaccinate all who want it in this group. Employers in Phase 1C should consider surveying their staff now so a list is ready when the Interest Survey link is posted.
• Phase 1B Priority Frontline Workers include:
GROUP A: Age 65 and up; front line first responders including: police (state and local), fire and corrections and county jail workers
GROUP B: Pre-K through 12 teachers and those staff in schools who have direct contact with children; childcare staff; adult and child protective services; homeless shelter staff
• Phase 1C essential workers include: Food and agriculture workers; critical manufacturing workers; U.S. Postal Service workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; workers with unique skill sets not covered above, such as non-hospital laboratories and mortuary services.
The health department will announce instructions for the remainder of Phase 1C listed below as soon as plans are in place. Please note, phases may change as vaccine supply increases:
• Individuals age 16 to 64 years at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 infection and some other essential workers whose position impacts life, safety and protection during the COVID-19 response;
• Individuals age 16 to 64 years with COPD, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, diabetes, obesity or other conditions that puts them at high risk of negative COVID-19 outcome;
• Essential workers whose work must be performed on site, not covered in prior Phases, will also likely be vaccinated during this phase.
This week, the health department is hosting vaccine clinics on Friday and some on Saturday throughout its 10-county jurisdiction. It will be vaccinating healthcare workers in Phase 1A and Phase 1B including seniors 65-plus, first responders and some school staff.
Clinics are by appointment only – please no walk-ins.
The health department asks for patience. It is asking the public to refrain from calling the health department to ask about scheduling the vaccine. Sign up for its Public Health Alert at www.dhd10.org/subscribe to stay informed.