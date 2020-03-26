District Health Department No. 10 reported Thursday morning the first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in an Oceana County resident.

Oceana County Emergency Management reports the individual is a dual resident of Oceana and Mason counties, but is currently residing and recuperating in Oceana County. District Health Department No. 10 is investigating the case to identify any close contacts to the individual.

The health department reminds everyone that it is critical that we protect each other, support each other, and work together to slow the spread of this disease. Strong community mitigation and prevention measures are already in place, and we urge residents to continue to follow recommendations:

• Stay at home. Do not leave home except for essential tasks such as getting groceries or seeking medical care.

• If you must go out, stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid any gatherings.

• Wash your hands often and well, especially after being away from home, coughing, or sneezing.

• Do not touch your face or mouth, especially when away from home.

• Check on others. Call your loved ones and neighbors who are most at risk and see how they are doing. If they require something essential, see how you can help.

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state, we should assume that it is present in every community. While testing is ongoing, the state is requiring clinicians to follow new CDC guidance for prioritizing tests due to limits on testing supplies.

Please rely on official sources for information. District Health Department No. 10 continues to provide the latest information at www.dhd10.org. Michigan updates are available at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, and national updates are at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.