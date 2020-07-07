CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 announced Tuesday afternoon that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the Sherwood Forest Appreciation Weekend event in Rothbury.
The department announced in a press release that it was notified by the Kalamazoo County Health Department that a resident there tested positive.
“Due to the crowded conditions and challenges for proper social distancing at this event, (the health department) has identified the… public exposure site for COVID-19,” it stated in the release.
The Sherwood Forest Appreciation Weekend took place from June 25 through June 28 at Double JJ Resort in Rothbury.
Health department officials state that if someone was at the event, they need to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days since the possible exposure.
“Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible,” the department stated in the release. “COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and recent loss of taste or smell. Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should immediately quarantine themselves and contact a medical provider.”
The health department stated it will release information about public exposure sites when its investigation finds that it can’t identify all close contacts. It stated that approximately 40 percent of COVID-19 cases appear to be asymptomatic. Asymptomatic cases are especially difficult because they are not sick and therefore not staying home. Additionally, contagious individuals can spread virus prior to experiencing symptoms.
“We continue to see increased cases of COVID-19 in the community making it more important than ever for everyone to follow the prevention measures that have been promoted: wearing masks or face coverings, social distancing, and following proper hygiene,” stated District Health Departmen No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes.
For more information about COVID-19, go to: www.dhd10.org, www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, or www.cdc.com/coronavirus