District Health Department #10 announced Friday that it is currently at capacity for COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to a shortage of the vaccine.
The registration link on the health department website is currently removed and will be replaced once the health department is able to schedule appointments.
“Unfortunately, the state was unable to supply the number of doses we ordered, which requires us to make adjustments to our vaccine clinics,” stated Kevin Hughes, health officer for DHD#10. “We understand this disruption may cause frustration, but please know we are doing everything we can to deliver the vaccine as soon as the supply is accessible.”
Some individuals who are currently scheduled to receive the vaccine next week may be cancelled or rescheduled. The health department will notify those via the e-mail registered when they scheduled if their appointment is cancelled or rescheduled.
The health department will resume scheduling as soon as it has access to more vaccine and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. It asks for continued patience as it relentlessly work to get the vaccine out to those who want it.