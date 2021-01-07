CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 announced Thursday afternoon that it is ready to begin scheduling some individuals in the Phase 1B portion of vaccinations for COVID-19.
The health department stated that it only will be scheduling people in three categories in the state’s Phase 1B: people 65 and older, first responders such as police officers and firefighters, and staff at jails or in the Department of Corrections.
Only those people in the three categories can go on the health department’s website, www.dhd10.org, and schedule an appointment through its Electronic Scheduling Form. The health department has yet to set up a telephone number to schedule an appointment.
“We are working on activating a phone number that you can call to schedule your vaccine and will notify you as soon as it is up and running,” the release from the department stated. “We apologize for the inconvenience and are working as fast as we can to get this option implemented.”
Because there is a limited supply of the vaccines, the health department is not scheduling pre-kindergarten and childcare staff nor frontline state and federal workers that are outlined in the state’s Phase 1B segments. The health department stated it will work employers in those areas, and the employers will notify the employees when a vaccine clinic is scheduled.
“We ask for your continued patience as we work as quickly as possible to get more vaccine and schedule more clinics,” the release stated. “At this time, we ask that individuals please refrain from calling the department to ask about scheduling the vaccine.”
The health department reiterated that it will continue to share news via press releases, social media, its website at www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine and its Public Health Alert. To subscribe for the Public Health Alert, go to www.dhd10.org/subscribe.
“We ask for your patience as we continue to plan and prepare for additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics,” the release stated.