District Health Department No. 10 on Monday issued directions for how to get on a waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors age 65 and older.
Seniors in Mason, Manistee, Oceana, Lake, Newaygo, Kalkaska, Crawford, Mecosta and Missaukee counties have two options for getting on a list, and they are asked to choose one — they can visit www.dhd10.org and click on the survey link to be put on the waiting; list or they can call (231) 715-5557, according to a press release from District Health Department No. 10. The health department stated that the phone number and survey link are only for the waiting list, and it is not an actual appointment date. The public is also asked to only fill out the waiting list information once.
The health department is partnering with the Area Agency on Aging to assist with getting seniors on the waiting list. Once people sign up, they will be contacted when vaccine is available and you can be scheduled.
“(The health department) has partnered with the Area Agency on Aging, senior centers across our jurisdiction and other community partners to assist us with getting our seniors on the waiting list for the vaccine when it is available,” stated Kevin Hughes, health officer for the health department, in a press release. “We ask that only those who are 65 and older complete the waitlist registration provided or call the hotline at this time. Do not do both.”
Regarding those in education (pre-K and childcare), first responders and jails or prisons staff in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, the health department is recommending that individuals contact their employers for waiting list options. The health department continues to prioritize health care workers in Phase 1A who have yet to receive the vaccine. It is also working with local school districts to plan their respective vaccination clinics.
Clinics full, vaccine in short supply
The health department also announced that all of its vaccine clinics for this week were filled, in part because of a shortage of vaccines.
In a press release, the health department stated that it requested 8,775 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state and its regional partners, and it was notified on Friday that it received 1,700 doses from the state and none from its regional partners.
“We understand this may cause frustration and we ask for your continued patience,” Hughes stated in the release. “Through Friday, we were able to vaccinate 7,456 individuals in our 10-county jurisdiction, and that is an accomplishment we are very proud of.”