District Health Department No. 10 recently launched an interactive online dashboard to display information about coronavirus cases in the regions it serves, according to a press release.

“As we begin the sixth week since the announcement of our first COVID-19 case, (the health department) has worked very hard to gather the data that will show a true picture of the impact of COVID-19 in each county we serve,” said Jeannine Taylor, the public information officer for the health department.

The health department serves ten counties including Mason County.

“The public has been asking for this information, and it took us a while to get it to a point where we felt it was sufficient and accurate enough to release,” Taylor said.

The dashboard includes the number of confirmed cases, probable cases and deaths by county. It also displays charts with the age range, gender and zip code for each category.

“Probables are individuals who had close contact with a positive case and have symptoms of COVID-19 and either were not tested or are waiting on test results,” Taylor explained.

There are also the total number of people recovered, contact tracing and two charts showing total counts by date and cumulative counts by date.

“Contact tracing is only the number of those who were identified as asymptomatic individuals who had close contact with a positive case that are currently being monitored by our staff,” Taylor said. “If they develop symptoms, they move to the probable category, and if they are tested and come back positive, they move to the confirmed category.”

The information on the dashboard may be different from hospitals and from the state. The data is pulled from two locations, the Michigan Disease Surveillance System and the Outbreak Management System, and is expected to be updated each day by 3:30 p.m on the health department website, www.dhd10.org/coronavirus/.