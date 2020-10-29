District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) received notification that a Mason County resident, a male in his 70s who tested positive for COVID-19, died Oct. 27.
“We are saddened to learn of this death and wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 health officer. “We continue to urge the public to be vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a proper face covering, social distancing, avoiding touching your face, and washing your hands often.”
Please rely on official sources for information. DHD#10 continues to provide the latest information http://www.dhd10.org/coronavirus. Michigan updates are available at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, and national updates are at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.