Mason County has five confirmed cases of COVID-19. The District Health Department No. 10 could not share if these people lived in the same residence or worked in the same building.

“That is not information we release. We do not give information on how the cases are related,” said Jeannine Taylor, the public information officer for the department.

The health department is working on a dashboard for its website which will include more data about confirmed cases, possible cases, deaths and information about age range and gender — and zip codes.

The health department previously withheld the specific cities of residence for each confirmed case, but now that there are five cases for the county, that information will be available on the website, www.dhd10.org.

There will also be a section for confirmed cases by day, which will display “peaks and valleys,” she said. The dashboard is expected to be live by the end of this week.

If the people with confirmed coronavirus worked together, the workplace would have to volunteer to share that information. At this time, businesses are not required to disclose if their employees contracted the virus, she said.

“If two or more people worked at the same workplace, that workplace would have to send out a press release to say we have employees at this location (with confirmed COVID-19),” she explained.

There are currently nine confirmed cases at the North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin. As of April 15, there were four confirmed cases from the facility, none of which were inmates and one was from Mason County.

The Department of Health and Human Services could not confirm whether the new cases were for employees or inmates. The Daily News contacted GEO Group, but did not receive an answer regarding the new cases by presstime.

Employees with confirmed COVID-19, if they properly listed their place of residence when tested, are reflected by the county they live in. Any confirmed cases of COVID-19 for inmates at North Lake are included under the Federal Corrections Institution, according to Taylor.

“Positive cases are based on jurisdiction. If someone were to work in one county and be employed in another, they would be counted where they live,” Taylor said.