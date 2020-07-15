District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is offering free drive-through community testing for COVID-19 on Friday, July 17, at Hart High School in Hart. In collaboration with the National Guard, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Local Law Enforcement and Emergency Management, and Hart Public Schools, testing information is as follows:

COVID-19 Drive-Through Community Testing Site

Hart High School Parking Lot

300 Johnson St, Hart, MI 49420

Friday, July 17, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Anyone age 18 or older is welcome to be tested for COVID-19

Please bring picture ID

Not accepting appointments; first come, first served

Open to all surrounding counties

Not limited to symptomatic individuals

Testing is to determine current COVID-19 status; Not offering antibody testing

Testing is nasopharyngeal swab (long cotton-tipped swab inserted in nose)

Test results will take 7-9 days. You will receive instructions for logging in to BioReference Laboratories Patient Portal to obtain results. You will only be contacted by DHD#10 if your results are positive for COVID-19.

In addition to COVID-19 testing, DHD#10 is offering free Hepatitis A vaccines to interested community members during the COVID-19 testing clinic. For questions, email info@dhd10.org or call 231-305-8659.