District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) is offering free drive-through community testing for COVID-19 on Friday, July 17, at Hart High School in Hart. In collaboration with the National Guard, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Local Law Enforcement and Emergency Management, and Hart Public Schools, testing information is as follows:
COVID-19 Drive-Through Community Testing Site
Hart High School Parking Lot
300 Johnson St, Hart, MI 49420
Friday, July 17, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- Anyone age 18 or older is welcome to be tested for COVID-19
- Please bring picture ID
- Not accepting appointments; first come, first served
- Open to all surrounding counties
- Not limited to symptomatic individuals
- Testing is to determine current COVID-19 status; Not offering antibody testing
- Testing is nasopharyngeal swab (long cotton-tipped swab inserted in nose)
- Test results will take 7-9 days. You will receive instructions for logging in to BioReference Laboratories Patient Portal to obtain results. You will only be contacted by DHD#10 if your results are positive for COVID-19.
In addition to COVID-19 testing, DHD#10 is offering free Hepatitis A vaccines to interested community members during the COVID-19 testing clinic. For questions, email info@dhd10.org or call 231-305-8659.
There are also other options for getting tested for COVID-19. Check out the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website to find no-cost COVID-19 testing sites across the state.