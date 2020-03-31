CADILLAC – District Health Department No. 10 is urging residents to again be wary of scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic happening throughout the country.
Earlier this month, the health department reported scammers attempting to sell fake products, calling individuals posing as health officials and providing false information on testing and treatments.
Scammers are now claiming to be from local health departments and offering medication and at-home COVID-19 tests, meanwhile asking for Medicaid and Medicare numbers to bill.
“Please, please, please, verify that the person you are talking to is who they say they are before giving out any kind of personal information over the phone,” said Jeannine Taylor, public health information officer for the health department. “Continue to be cautious when answering calls, texts, emails and social media messages.”
If an individual believes they are the target of a scam, they may file a scam complaint with the attorney general’s office.
The attorney general’s consumer protection webpage is available as a resource as well as the attorney general’s consumer protection team at 877-765-8388. Health department staff is working constantly to monitor this evolving situation and will continue to provide new information to the community as things change. The department has a 10-county jurisdiction including Mason, Oceana, Lake and Manistee counties.
More information can be found at www.dhd10.org, www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, or www.cdc.com/coronavirus