What started as a postponement turned into what many in the area of high school athletics most feared Friday afternoon.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association called off its winter tournaments and its entire spring sports season.

This announcement comes following an executive order signed by Gov. Grethcen Whitmer on Thursday which suspended all face-to-face contact in school for the rest of the year. Many around the area were hoping to see the spring sports season to be salvaged, but two boys basketball teams and several state-bound boys swimmers were holding out hope that their seasons wouldn’t have to end this way.

The MHSAA initially suspended its winter tournaments and postponed the spring sports season on March 12. It left Ludington’s and Pentwater’s boys basketball teams waiting to see when they might play for a district championship. Members of Ludington’s and Manistee’s boys swim teams were gearing up that day to head to Rochester Hills to Oakland University for the state boys swimming and diving meet.

Now, with the news their season has ended, Orioles boys coach Thad Shank took some time to reflect on how this season went.

“We have a group of kids that worked their butts off everyday in practice, and I couldn’t be more proud of the way they competed,” he said. “It’s kind of funny that the season had to end this way.

“I feel for those seniors, too. Not only to not experience a Friday night district game in Cadillac, but to miss the end of their year, prom, possibly no graduation… you really have to feel for those kids.”

The senior class for Ludington, as Shank mentioned, has had a number of great basketball experiences in their four years, including a trip last season to the Breslin Center for the Division 2 state semifinals. Shank said that he feels that his kids feel for some of those programs that might not have been so lucky.

“These kids have been able to experience a lot. I think they would feel worse for some other programs that had a shot to make a run, knowing that that could’ve been their last time doing so.”

Pentwater might be in that group. The Falcons were set to play for their program’s first district championship and regional tournament berth since 2012.

Ludington athletic director Randy Fountain said that he thinks the MHSAA absolutely made the right call canceling the sports season.

“This was something I kind of expected, but I was glad they held out hope for as long as they could,” he said. “This is the last go-around for the seniors and you hate to see them go out this way, but with everything we’re seeing, it’s probably best for all communities for this to happen.”

While some winter athletes are missing the postseason portion of their season, those spring athletes are missing out on competing at all this year.

Kris Anderson, varsity girls soccer coach at Ludington, said that while he believes this was the right decision, he feels for all of his players, including his six seniors.

“We all felt really good coming into this year after the season we had last year and only losing three girls,” Anderson said, referencing the Orioles’ mission to repeat as district champions. “I know our seniors were really looking forward to it, and not only that but all that comes with the end of the year whether that be prom or the end-of-the-year awards. We knew this was coming, this was just sort of that finality.”

Mason County Eastern track and field coach Ben Knizacky started to get choked up when he started thinking about the time and effort his athletes were putting in to get ready for the spring. That stretched from a potential state champion thrower in Josue Hernandez to long-distance runner Adrianna Malburg. Knizacky it hurts across a broad spectrum.

“We get pretty close to the kids,” he said about the coaching relationship with their athletes. “For Josue, that’s all he’s been talking about (getting back to the state meet).”

It also is what-might-have-been for Knizacky similar to Anderson and any other coach or student-athlete that was competing. Knizacky said he was anticipating his largest roster in his long coaching career.

“I was extremely excited about the season coming,” he said. “I thought we could get both the boys and girls (league titles) with what I looked at with numbers. I felt we would be very competitive.

“But, it’s different. I’m old, but I’ve never experienced anything like this in my lifetime.”

This will be the first year that the MHSAA finals will not take place in multiple sports since the 1942-43 year when World War II led to the elimination of finals in most sports.