For many parents with children in traditional schools, the announcement made last Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to close school buildings for the remainder of the school year creates a dramatic shift in the home.

For Becky Roberson, the change is less extreme. She homeschools her children and is the program director of a Mason County homeschool cooperative, Group Learning Opportunities.

The governor’s previous executive order canceled the co-op’s group activities, such as drama, public speaking and physical education.

“Our lives haven’t turned upside-down quite as much as other people’s, but it is a stressful time for everyone,” Roberson said.

Roberson started homeschooling her children 14 years ago with her first child. Her oldest graduated last year and she oversees the education of her four children, spanning from 11 to 16 years old.

She had advice to offer parents whose children will now participate in distance learning.

“This situation isn’t easy for anyone involved,” Roberson said. “I’m sure the teachers are doing the best they can. The parents’ lives are turned upside down now, with zero time to prepare to transition. My No. 1 piece of advice is to give yourselves a lot of grace. Don’t put too much pressure on yourselves.”

A typical school day at the Roberson home begins at 9 or 9:30 a.m. The students work on their own using workbooks for grade-specific subjects or the family learns history and geography together.

Each child has unique interests that Roberson encourages.

“They have individual learning,” she said. “One of my daughters likes art, so she has private art lessons. Another enjoys the kitchen — baking and cooking. She has really developed in that area. My son is into building and woodworking.”

She suggested parents let children pick a subject to study then let them dive into learning with materials not provided by the schools.

“You know that four-year-old who knows everything about dinosaurs? Most kids have something like that in them. It will inspire them to learn on their own,” she said.

Two resources Roberson recommended were Amazing Education Resources, a Facebook group for parents and educators, and Khan Academy, a website with free online lessons.

For parents with teenagers, she recommended having an open conversation about the situation.

“Have conversations with them, especially if you or they are feeling overwhelmed with all the negativity. Let them be sad about not seeing their friends and teachers. Let them grieve,” she said.

Younger children will also need time to feel sad, she said.

“If you have little ones, kindergarteners or first graders, they are going to miss their friends, too,” she said. “But, there are also so many opportunities for them to have fun. They will have more time to play and go outside and get dirty.”

It is important to focus on the positive, she said.

“Every learning environment has its challenges and benefits. We chose to confront the challenges of homeschooling because we liked the benefits,” Roberson explained.

Another piece of advice: alone time.

“We are feeling it, even though we are used to being home,” she said.

Both Roberson and her husband, Mike, work from home.

“We are getting outside more and playing board games. We are doing what everyone else is doing. We also take (time) when we need it. It’s important to let everyone have the opportunity to be alone,” she said.

The Roberson students usually finish their learning in the early afternoon.

“We live our lives loosely,” she said.

The education structure is different from a traditional classroom.

“I tell the kids what my expectations are for the week. They can tackle one subject at a time or space it out,” she added.

The circumstances that children are learning in have altered and families have to “adapt with each new development,” Roberson said.