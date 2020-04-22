Vegetable gardeners across Michigan are wondering if the greenhouses and businesses they purchase transplants from will be open when it comes time to start planting in May.

One solution is for people to purchase seeds from reputable online sellers and start transplants themselves, suggested Ben Werling, vegetable educator for Michigan State University Extension in Hart.

A few sellers are Stokes Seeds, Harris Seeds and Burpee Seeds and Plants.

Ron Goldy, a horticulturist with the extension, helps consumers understand agriculture best practices. His advice for first time gardeners is to consider lighting.

“Growing a plant from seed can be difficult if you are not set up for it,” he said. “Putting it in a south-facing window is often not enough.”

Gardeners can use a regular light fixture, but replace the bulb with a grow light, specifically for starting seeds. He also recommended hanging the light over the plant using an adjustable chain so the light can be further away as the plant grows.

Seed starting kits are available online to simplify the process for those who do not have the set-up required, he said.

For Ludington area residents, the time to start certain vegetables like peppers, eggplants and certain tomatoes from seed is now. It can take four to eight weeks for plants to mature enough for transplanting into the ground.

Some plants, such as broccoli, cantaloupe and watermelon can be planted directly into the ground, but will reap a fall harvest instead of mid-summer, Goldy said.

“People need to realize growing vegetables is not easy,” Goldy said. “You have to worry about diseases and insects, but don’t be discouraged.”

One mistake people can make is by using the wrong type of soil.

“(Use) a good potting mix that’s sterilized. A lot of people like to dig up dirt for their backyard and that’s no good,” he said.

Be sure not to choose a potting mix with fertilizer, though.

“Do not get anything with fertilizer already in it because it can burn the roots,” he said. “Seeds are tender and sensitive to fertilizer. Wait at least two weeks before adding fertilizer.”

“Starting mix” is also an option because it is made for starting seeds, he said.

Seeds develop best in 65 to 75 degrees. In most locations indoors, the temperature isn’t a problem, however, water from the tap can be 30 or 40 degrees. Goldy recommended using room temperature water instead.

“Cold water temperature can delay growth,” he said.

The extension offers a free beginner farmers’ webinar series and “Smart Gardening” video lessons for backyard gardeners at www.canr.msu.edu.

“I hope people come out of this with a new appreciation for their farmer neighbors,” he said.