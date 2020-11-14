Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital’s staff is seeing first-hand the recent increase in positive cases of COVID-19, and they’ve endured months of fighting the disease while working to continue to treat all patients no matter what is affecting them.
The hospital treated 185 patients on an outpatient basis for COVID-19 through Wednesday, Nov. 11, said Patricia Ezdebski, communications manager for Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. That number included those seen by the hospital’s emergency department. There have been 33 admissions related to COVID-19.
“Many of the COVID-19 inpatients are placed into the intensive care unit and require close monitoring and intensive treatment, including intubation with a ventilator,” Ezdebski told the Daily News. “The concern is that most of these inpatient hospitalizations have occurred within the past several weeks, as cases are growing exponentially. Our overall number of positive cases is on the rise and some of our admissions have required higher levels of care than what we previously experienced.
“We’ve also seen some outpatients who were recovering at home coming back in with increasing symptoms requiring additional supportive care.”
According to reporting from the District Health Department No. 10, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has had at least one inpatient admittance for COVID-19 every day since Tuesday, Oct. 10. Each day since then, the number of people for inpatient care has grown, including a high of 11 reported on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and on Friday.
Ezdebski said Ludington’s hospital has six beds in its ICU. Non-COVID-19 patients are continuing to get care, but she said meeting or exceeding capacity is a concern.
“The threat of reaching our ICU capacity consecutive days or weeks in a row is of concern, and that is why we are urging people to follow public health guidelines,” Ezdebski said.
Testing for COVID-19 at the hospital was being conducted in tents at one point, but now a camper with a carport is where members of the staff are taking in tests. Testing continues to be a fluid situation, Ezdebski said.
“Just this week, Spectrum Health announced it will no longer provide outpatient testing for those who do not have COVID-19 symptoms,” she said. “The reason for this change is to ensure that we can meet the demand for those who do have symptoms, and to help make those test results more actionable, i.e., allow those with a positive result to get their results faster so that they can take immediate steps to quarantine and isolate.”
The pandemic has forced Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital to make several changes to keep its staff and its patients safe. Its staff and visitors will continue to wear masks and visitors will use hand sanitizer while staff will have extensive personal protection equipment, Ezdebski said. Some workers are working remotely, where they can, and there are fewer in-person events.
Some of the things the hospital has had to implement could be permanent changes. Spectrum Health implemented drive-up services for things such as flu vaccinations. Virtual waiting rooms were put into place for in-person services while there have been advances in telemed and virtual visits.
“We know that patients want more convenience in their healthcare and desire more digital services and products. These services were available at Spectrum Health prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue and develop further following the pandemic,” Ezdebski said.
Given that the pandemic has moved along since March, Ezdebski said the staff at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital “are doing remarkably well given the circumstances.”
“They are tired and experiencing COVID-19 fatigue. They are feeling some burnout. But they care about our patients, and they know that our mission is to improve health, inspire hope and save lives,” she said. “They meet that challenge every single day and, even now, in the midst of some of the hardest days, they continue to stay strong to fight COVID-19 for patients who need expert care.”
It’s not just the fatigue affecting the staff in the healthcare system. Ezdebski said there have been 500 staff members throughout the Spectrum Health system who tested positive for the disease, and there are concerns about staffing.
“Because exponential spread of COVID-19 is happening across the country, it is difficult to bring in temporary contract care providers. The challenges are upon us,” she said. “We are meeting them as best we can, but we need the community’s help in practicing the public health guidelines that will help us to lower the spread of COVID-19.”
Spectrum Health published a one-page handout on how to schedule a test for COVID-19, which requires using the healthcare provider’s app or website and access to MyChart at mychart.spectrumhealth.org. For special assistance, those who require an interpreter or if someone is a pre-procedure or surgery patient, call the COVID-19 hotline at 833-559-0659.