Takeout and drive-thru food options are more popular than ever as the public adapts to the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order that has closed the dine-in option at favorite eateries. This type of meal choice helps to maintain social distancing and reduces the amount of food handling between preparation and service.

When bringing home those meals, it’s important not to forget the simple steps to keeping these types of food safe.

• Handling hot takeout, drive-thru foods

Eat or refrigerate your perishable takeout food within two hours of picking up (one hour if temperatures are above 90 degrees).

• If not eating your takeout right away, either: keep it hot, at least 140 degrees or higher; or, refrigerate and reheat to 165 degrees just before eating.

Handling cold takeout, drive-thru foods

• Takeout or prepared cold foods should be kept at 40 degrees or below.

• When traveling with cold foods, keep a cooler packed with ice or frozen gel packs to maintain the 40 degrees.

• If cold perishable foods have been left out above 40 degrees for more than two hours, or above 90 degrees for more than one hour, throw them out.

Takeout foods can be kept for three to four days at 40 degrees or below. Handling food safely is important in reducing the risk of food-borne illness.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, although there is currently no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by novel coronavirus, since the virus may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces, it is always a good idea when ordering takeout or drive-thru meals to follow good food safety and personal hygiene practices. These include washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before preparing or eating food, cleaning and sanitizing all food contact surfaces and washing hands after handling takeout food packaging.

Additionally, follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s control recommendations of not touching your eyes, nose and mouth, staying at home if you are sick, and covering coughs or sneezes with a tissue or an elbow, then throwing the tissue in the trash.

For more information related to food handling, preparing and storage, browse the Michigan State University Extension website, Ask an Expert or call the MSU Extension Consumer Food Safety Hotline at 877-643-9882.