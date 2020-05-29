The lengthened period of self-isolation is causing stress and anxiety for some people who might not normally struggle with managing their mental health, according to Ellen Plummer.

Plummer is the chief healthcare information officer for West Michigan Community Mental Health and a licensed master social worker.

“For those who have a history of struggling with mental health, they are more susceptible to stressful situations. They are much more isolative. The order makes it hard to socialize. For people without a history of mental health (struggles), the pandemic still causes stress and anxiety and it’s harder to cope,” she said.

The governor’s stay-at-home order was recently extended into June in an effort to temper the spread of coronavirus.

Gatherings under 10 people or less and appointment-only shopping are now allowed in Michigan. While the relaxed restrictions should help, it isn’t the “normal life” people are used to.

Plummer said those who don’t typically have a hard time managing stress should take time to focus on activities that relax them, such as starting a hobby, and connecting with others with whatever means they have available.

“Even if you can’t see people in person, there are ways to connect. Communities are doing things, like supporting graduating seniors. As best as possible, do activities that help you to relax,” she said.

She noted a resurgence in sending letters through the mail.

“Use the resources you have. People are old-school mailing letters and cards. It’s fun to get something in the mail. It’s important to balance protecting loved ones and managing anxiety,” she said.

Spending time with pets is also an option for comfort.

“You can’t replace human touch. Pets can be a good substitute, though,” she said.

West Michigan Community Mental Health recently added a new “warmline” to support people during COVID-19. The phone line is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1-855-539-6268.

“A clinician picks up, so there is no call center. It’s for people who are stressed or overwhelmed or just to talk with some and say hello,” she said.

Plummer said West Michigan Community Mental Health is working to provide Facebook live video chats with a curriculum available to anyone on how to handle mental health during this time.

“Anything we can do to help is what we are focusing on,” she said.

She suggested taking breaks from social media and the news if it negatively impacts a person’s mental health.

“It’s important not to be saturated. Social media can be a tool for connection or disruptive. Use it in a way that is beneficial,” she said.

Choosing reliable resources for information about the virus is also key, Plummer said.

“Make sure what you are accessing is accurate and up-to-date. You can Google ‘coronavirus’ and get millions of results. Not all that is accurate or correct,” she said.

Staying apart from friends and loved ones can be difficult, especially when someone is struggling with mental health.

“At the end of the day, we have to realize this won’t be forever. Some restrictions will lessen. To follow CDC precautions, sometimes that means saying no to people who want to see you,” she said. “Take care of each other without putting each other at risk.”

West Michigan Community Mental Health is still providing its services through video conference, phone and in-person visits for specific needs. The crisis line is available at all times at 1-800-992-2061.

“Extended social isolation is difficult. You have to come up with strategies to connect if you aren’t physically,” she said. “For long-term, keep doing what you’re doing. These tips are for use at any time. With the pandemic it is a bit more amplified. The long it goes, the harder it will be to stay patient, but it’s important to do so.”