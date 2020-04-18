Meditation, rather than exercise, is the first step to a healthier mind and body during this time, according to Dr. Jacob Seng.

Seng, known as Dr. Jacob, is the owner of NorthStar Fitness and NorthStar Chiropractic. The fitness center, when open, has CrossFit, spin and yoga classes.

“When everyone’s stress levels are through the roof … it’s important to lower elevated cortisol levels. It will have a direct effect on the immune system,” Seng said.

Breathing exercises are an easy first step to practice meditation, he said.

“Start with deep breaths in through the nose and out through the mouth,” he suggested. “A calm mind will switch your body from a sympathetic state to a parasympathetic state. It will balance out hormone levels.”

Seng described a sympathetic state as the flight or fight response and parasympathetic as the desired “rest and digest” state.

“We have a high thinking brain that is inundated with uncertainty right now. You have to sit back and give it a chance to relax,” Seng said. “If you say you are not a meditator, you have nothing but time. Just be still and clear your mind.”

He also encouraged people to get outside.

“Sunlight produces vitamin D3 in the system, which has a direct correlation with immune health,” he said.

NorthStar is providing daily free workout videos to members and nonmembers while the fitness center is closed. Information about the videos is available on the NorthStar website, www.ludington.fit.

For Jen Tooman, a co-founder of the Ludington Pub Run Club, running helps with stress. Tooman is also the Downtown Ludington Board communications and marketing manager.

“It really is the best therapy,” she said. “It burns pent up energy, clears the mind and fills your lungs with fresh air and your body with vitamin D.”

The club usually meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and in the morning on Saturdays at the Ludington Pub, but because of the coronavirus the meetings are canceled until further notice.

Though the group can’t run together, members still run on their own and provide moral support through posts on the club’s Facebook page.

“I think a lot of us put quite a few solo miles in on our own before the shut downs,” Tooman said. “Race goals drive many of us to train and put miles in, so we still have that. But we’ve been sharing photos of our runs. I definitely miss the social aspect, but we will all run together again soon.”

Tooman said she typically runs four to six miles with the club on Tuesdays and about 20 a week on her own. The routine of running has helped her get through tough times in the past and she expects it will again.

“I had the Nike logo tattooed on my foot … so when I’m looking down, I remember that running has gotten me through all my hardships. It will get me through this one and I’m sure many more over the years,” she said.