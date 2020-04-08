WHITEHALL ­– An employee at Howmet Aerospace tested positive for COVID-19.

Communications manager Cary Dell confirmed that there was at least one case of an employee diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Whitehall plant, and said the employee was sent home to recover.

Dell would not say when the employee was sent home but said several people who came in contact with the person were also sent away for self-quarantine.

Dell also said he would not confirm how many people may have come into contact with the employee. This, he said, was to give them privacy and to protect their identity.

According to Dell, the plant is adhering to recommendations made by the CDC to protect its employees from contracting COVID-19, and remain open.

Citing the, “Advisory Memorandum on Identification of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers During COVID-19 Response” released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Dell said Howmet is allowed to remain open despite other manufacturing plants being forced to close. Howmet, he said, produces parts for both commercial and military aircraft.

However, in some parts of North America and Europe, Howmet customers have suspended their manufacturing at some of the company’s plants. This is being done because of the impact COVID-19 is having on their industry

According to a press release, “These temporary suspensions are impacting operations at certain Howmet Aerospace facilities. As a result, the company is taking a series of actions to address the financial impact.”

Howmet is looking to reduce its costs by $100 million, and have suspended the dividend on their stock to preserve cash at the company.

“Although the company is currently unable to reasonably estimate the impact of COVID-19 on its 2020 outlook, Howmet Aerospace does expect this situation to have an impact on its 2020 financial performance and is in the process of reassessing its full-year financial guidance. The company plans to provide an update to its financial outlook in its first-quarter 2020 earnings release,” according to the press release.

CEO John Plant has said that the financial position of the company is strong, despite Howmet's efforts to reduce costs.