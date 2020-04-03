Motorists turned out in the hundreds, many with signs of appreciation, as a show of support for the doctors, nurses and staff at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital on Friday.

Those motorist were drawn to the hospital's south parking lot by the many emergency personnel including fire, EMS and police who had the idea to gather there to honor the hospitals' men and women who are operating in the front line of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

At 3 p.m. Friday emergency personnel sounded their sirens of their fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles while honking the vehicle horns for about three minutes, in an effort to offer the hospital staff, many of which were outside waving back, thanks and appreciation for what they do.

Temperatures on Friday soared into the high 50s with sunshine with many standing outside their vehicles hold up signs and shouting out encouragement.

“This is a sight to behold,” said Patricia Ezdebski, communication manager northwest region. “There are cars just jam packed in here, all of the emergency personnel with fire departments from the entire area, Life EMS, the Mason County Sheriff's Office and Ludington Police Department. This is pretty overwhelming.”

Ezdebski wished she could get an arial image of what the parking lot must like from above.

“When you think about what we are hearing in other communities, and what we know is going to be coming here and the hard work that is being put in everyday by our hospital staff,” she said, “the show of support from the community is really overwhelming.

Following the roughly three minutes of sirens and horns many of the fire trucks, ambulances and police cares paraded from the south parking area to the north side of the hospital and drove past Ludington Woods Assisted Care to Oakview Medical Facility.

“We are here to show unity,” said Fred Reader Jr., a firefighter/EMT with Pere Marquette Fire Department.

Hamlin Fire Department Chief Steve VanderVest was one of the many firefighters who took the opportunity to come out and show his support for all of the emergency personnel workers and health care personnel on Friday.

“We want to support the hospital and everything that they are doing and going through right now,” he said. “This is new territory for everybody. This is something that we have never seen in out lifetime and hopefully we will never have to see again.

As of 4 p.m. Friday the District Health Department No. 10 has no reported positive COVID-19 cases in Mason County. However, the number of confirmed cases in Oceana and Manistee counties each increased to three total.

he state is reporting more than 12,500 total confirmed cases with nearly 500 deaths because of COVID-19.