The North Lake Correctional Facility located in Baldwin has 18 inmates with confirmed COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons website. The facility exclusively houses non-U.S. citizens.
A spokesperson from The GEO Group, which owns and runs the private facility, confirmed the information is accurate as of May 11.
“We can confirm that the information provided by the Bureau of Prisons is accurate and up-to-date. As a service provider to the federal government, we submit all information related to confirmed COVID-19 inmate cases to the Federal Bureau of Prisons,” said the spokesperson, Pablo Paez.
Confirmed cases in private facilities like the North Lake Correctional Facility are listed separate on the BOP website under “COVID-19 Cases.”
“Any inmates who may have had exposure to the employees who tested positive will be monitored by medical staff for their health and wellbeing, consistent with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control,” Paez stated.
“We updated our policies and procedures to include best practices for the prevention, assessment and management of COVID-19, including the implementation of quarantine and cohorting procedures to isolate confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including medical isolation and the use of Airborne Infection Isolation Rooms.”
Airborne Infection Isolation Rooms are negative pressure rooms in the medical area of the facility to manage infectious diseases, similar to what is found in hospital settings. The North Lake Facility has these rooms in addition to other designated medical rooms, Paez said.
Paez directed the Daily News to its website, www.geogroup.com/COVID19, for more information about how it is addressing and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 at its facilities. The GEO Group has 65 secure services facilities in the U.S.
He also stated 16 employees have tested positive for the virus as of May 8.
“Six of the employees who tested positive are currently at home on self-quarantine, while 10 of the employees have fully recovered and returned to work after meeting the return-to-work guidelines for essential workers issued by the CDC,” Paez said.
Five of the employees reside in Mason County, three in Osceola County, two in Montcalm County, one in Oceana County and two in Mecosta County, according to Paez.