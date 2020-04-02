When Tangy Melonas found out at 3 a.m. on March 13 the schools were closed, she decided to take action to feed people impacted by the closures caused by coronvirus.

Melonas is the general manager of the local Jimmy John’s. She and Richard Quijas, first assistant at Jimmy John’s, have regularly donated food to people in Ludington and Scottville since that night.

The pair teamed up with Ludington Police Officer Chad Skiba and Mark Boone of the Ludington Area Schools Resource Center to identify families of students who might need meals.

Jimmy John’s donated 25 meal bags on March 24 for people to pick up at Stearns Beach. After a flood of requests came in, Melonas and Quijas, guided by City of Scottville Police Department officers, also went house to house to deliver food.

“The food was for anyone in need. People contacted us on behalf of grandparents. Some had people with cancer in the family. Some were parents who were laid off,” Melonas said.

Melonas donates food throughout the year by filling the Community Cares boxes. The Community Cares boxes are free for anyone in the community to access. The boxes are located by the Ludington library on Court Street and in front of the Scottville library.

“It’s so you don’t have to be (screened), or if you’re embarrassed or shy, you can just grab and go,” Melonas explained.

Another woman, Sandy Quillan, provides storage containers for the homemade meals Melonas prepares.

“I love to cook,” Melonas said.

The containers of food are placed in the box, then Melonas takes a photo and posts it on the Ludington Cares Facebook page to let people know what is there.

“Between Jimmy John’s and ourselves, we have donated something every day,” Melonas said. “We dropped off food to the hospital and the post office — anyone who is still around and are essential employees.”

On Monday, Melonas and Quijas handed out meals in the Brenda’s Harbor Cafe parking lot in Ludington.

“I put out 20 meals in the boxes (the night before) and within an hour they were gone. We were trying to get food to more than one or two individuals,” she said.

Tuesday evening, in addition to food, Melonas and Quijas placed toilet paper in both care boxes donated by the Jimmy John’s owner, Brian Flannery.

“The need is high in the community. That’s why we don’t want to stop,” Melonas said.