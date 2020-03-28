John Marek stood outside his former music teacher’s window holding his accordion, and as he began to play the instrument, it sparkled in the sun Friday.

“I learned how to play the accordion 60 years ago,” he said. “I took lessons from Ed Beyer when I was 10 years old .”

Beyer, a resident at Ludington Woods Assisted Living and Memory Care, was one of the many who was able to open their window a crack on Friday, to hear the sounds that Marek was making as he pushed and pulled the instruments bellows and keys.

Marek has played his music for years for the residents of Ludington Woods and when that came to an end because of restrictions put on all nursing homes in the state due to the COVID-19 virus, he found a different way to play for the residents.

On Friday, he walked around the outside of the facility stopping at each window to play a song or two.

“I’ve been entertaining every month for the folks inside,” he said. “I thought it would be a good time to stroll and do some music and maybe get some smiles, and the residents might even enjoy some of the music.

Marek said they canceled all of the activities for the residents for the time being.

The residents enjoy the music, Marek said.

“I think it helps get their mind off of what is going on,” he said. “It is fun to do.”

Because of their familiarity with polka music, the residents seem to know all of the words as they mouthed along with Marek as he sang and played outside the window.

“Once you start playin’, the lyrics seem to just come back to them,” he said.

Marek said there will be times that people ask if they remember their dad or their mother when he plays his music. He believes that the music he plays is what most of the residents grew up listening to when they were younger and it brings back memories of those times.

Marek said it is the people and the music that keeps him coming back to Ludington Woods and other facilities across the county.

“I really enjoy doing this,” he said.