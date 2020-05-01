The Scottville Scotties, a local 4-H club, met for the first time since January using a video chat application on April 16. The objective for the meeting was for the youth to practice showing rabbits, but it also had other benefits, according to Leader Melissa Ruboyianes.

“It was great to see them interact with their friends. During this time, they don’t get to see each other every day at school. It’s really important to provide the opportunity for them to be kids still and remember what it was like to spend time together,” she said.

The Zoom meeting was scheduled after six-year-old Alaina Flanery wanted to practice showing her bunny, Ruboyianes explained.

The eight kids who participated — Kensigton Skiba, Jennah Skiba, Mattea Mosier, Molly Mosier, Ava Johnson, Alaina Flanery, Landon Ruboyaines and Clair Cooper — brought their rabbits indoors for the meeting.

“It was good. It was hard at first because Zoom works better when one person is talking and they were all so excited,” she said. “The moms were in the background helping. It was smooth once it got going. I asked the kids questions one at a time and they asked each other questions. They brought the rabbits into the houses and put them on tables.”

This is her third year as a leader and co-leads the club with Eileen Kline. Ruboyianes’ sons, Will and Landon, joined 4-H in 2015. Will plans to show pigs and chickens at the fair this year. Landon will show pigs, chickens and rabbits.

“I grew up with a friend in 4-H and tagged along with her. She had animals at her house and it was fun and interesting,” she said. “My husband and I decided it was something we wanted to take on. My boys started with chickens which led to pigs and now we have rabbits as well. It’s a great program to be a part of. It teaches them a lot with the showmanship of the animals and the responsibility that comes with taking care of the animals. The friendships they made have been irreplaceable.”

During the video conference, the kids wanted to know the types of questions the judges would ask at the shows. Two of the youth were new to showing rabbits. They have less than four months to practice before the Mason County Fair begins on August 11.

“We are all really hopeful about the fair (taking place),” she said. “The kids were laughing. They work hard and want to learn. They aren’t afraid to take a risk. The more experienced ones were telling about when the judges asked them questions and they didn’t know the answer.”

The club has approximately 20 members from Ludington and Scottville. Ruboyianes is considering doing another Zoom meeting with larger animals such as cows and horses.

“We would figure it out,” she said. “Rabbits are a lot easier. We would do it as needed or when kids asked.”

In the meantime, she advised the youth to keep working with their rabbits and study the packets they were given about rabbit terminology. Judges could ask questions about the breed, age, diet and body parts of the animals.

“Some of the bunnies were skittish,” she said. “I told the kids not to give up. The more they work with them the more comfortable they will be.”