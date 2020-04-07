Manistee Director of Public Safety Tim Kozal said a pair of Manistee Police Department officers are at home and working to recover from contracting coronavirus.

Another five officers are also staying at home through a self quarantine, too, he said.

“We are… working with the health department and abiding by the quarantine guidance of the other five officers,” Kozal said via email. “These officers are also at home.”

Kozal initially stated in a press release sent Friday that there were four officers — in addition to the two confirmed cases — who were quarantined. He said Monday that the fifth person was tested and is awaiting results.

In terms of how the officers are feeling, as well as their families, Kozal said his department is respecting their privacy.

Before his department was hit with the virus, Kozal said there was self-monitoring along with cleaning all day during the shift, both at officers’ work stations and cruisers, and employees were washing hands after handling everything, using masks and gloves and more.

“We have a disinfecting station when officers enter the building, and they are required to disinfect each time,” he said.

The department was working with local businesses to “deep clean” its vehicles on a rotation. The various law enforcement entities there were also working together on sharing information, including best practices. The department also works to keep at least an officer at the station at a time and limiting exposure to citizens.

Kozal himself was doing a street patrol Monday when contacted by the Daily News. He said the Michigan State Police has added extra troopers to patrol and work in Manistee. Both the Manistee Sheriff’s Office and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police are also picking up some patrols.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support,” Kozal said. “The police and fire department thank everyone that is adhering to the executive orders of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. We would stress however that everyone needs to take this seriously.”

Kozal is expected to leave the Manistee Department of Public Safety and become Ludington’s police chief, taking over for Mark Barnett. Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said Kozal’s first day was scheduled to be Monday, April 20; whether he actually starts on that date remains to be seen.

“We don’t want to put him in a bad circumstance, and we don’t want to put Manistee in one, either,” Foster said. “We’re going to work with him as best as we can.

“We’re excited to get rolling with him. This is a tough situation for everybody.”