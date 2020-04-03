MANISTEE — Manistee Director of Public Safety announced Friday night that two officers with the City of Manistee Police Department tested positive for COVID-19.
“The police department is working closely with the district health department,” Kozal stated in a press release. “At this time, we have reached out to all potential exposure risks. There are currently four additional officers that have been quarantined per the health department.”
Kozal said fellow law enforcement agencies are working with the city “to serve and respond to community needs” including the Manistee County Sheriff, Michigan State Police and Little River Band Ottawa Indians Tribal Police.
“The Manistee Police Department wishes to remind everyone of the governor’s order to stay home,” Kozal stated. “The disease can hit anyone. We are all in this together.
“We are grateful to have the support of the community.”
At 5 p.m., the health department reported that there were three confirmed cases in Manistee County so far of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first confirmed case was on March 23.