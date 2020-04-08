Kylee Johnson has made the most of being home from school, a seventh-grader at O.J. DeJonge Middle School, trading in her soccer spikes and dance shoes for pencils and colored markers to brighten the day of 86 residents at Oakview Medical Care Facility by simply making them cards.

Kylee’s mom, Becky, saw a post on Facebook that Oakview was requesting cards for its residents because they could not receive visitors during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Kylee thought making cards for the residents would be a good idea and might even bring them a smile or two.

“I felt bad knowing that their friends and family could not visit them right know because of the virus,” Kylee said. “I was hoping that maybe if I made them a card it would show them that somebody is thinking about them and it would put a smile on their faces.”

Becky said her daughter is very artistic and likes to draw. She thought this would be something Kylee would enjoy while also helping people in her community.

“Kylee created every card,” Becky said, noting that her daughter included a little note of encouragement inside of each card to help brighten their day.

“She did not make the cards specific but gender-neutral,” she added.

“I was trying to do a different picture for each card but some of them I did repeat because I liked how they looked,” Kylee said. “I just thought it would make people happy knowing that someone was thinking of them.”

Kylee’s’ little messages in the cards included: “Hope you have a great day” and “Wishing you peace, love, joy and happiness.”

Becky called Oakview to find out how many residents they currently had and was told 86, so that is how many cards Kylee made, one for every resident at the facility.

The drop was made at the Mason County Courthouse where Becky works and Oakview does weekly business.

“The cards have made the day of so many of the residents,” said Mandy Ohman, activities director at Oakview.

“They have brought out so many smiles in everybody, both residents and staff.”

“We appreciate the community support through this very difficult time,” said Jannice Lamm, Oakview Administrator

It took Kylee about a week to complete the cards with help from Becky.

Becky did help her daughter color some of the cards in order to get them done last Tuesday, so they could be picked up by someone that works at Oakview.

Becky said it probably took them about 10 hours to color the cards.

“She would color one and show it to me and tell me to color it the same,” Becky said. “Or she would look on the internet for a cartoon character or an animal and show me what that looked like so I could kind of color it similar.”

“I am extremely proud of her that she would take this on and want to make the residents happy,” Becky said. “Just to give them a bright spot in they day.”

Kylee said she hopes to continue in the card making business by making cards for the other nursing homes in the area.