The Ludington Area Catholic School teachers were given a day’s notice to set up virtual learning to maintain their student’s education.

The teachers were scheduled to have a professional development day on March 13 — the day after the governor announced schools were to close for three weeks.

“The LAC teachers have been absolutely amazing throughout all of this, and on a day’s notice have put together virtual learning for our children,” said Colleen Unsal, parent of an LAC student. “Every day, we are doing classwork, and the children and teachers are able to chat and video chat as needed.”

Some assignments are completed by students with pencil and paper, then scanned or photographed by parents.

“It looks different in each classroom,” said Principal Collin Thompson.

The teachers make video lessons for students to watch and chat on Google Hangouts for one-on-one communication.

The students have adapted well, according to LAC teacher Leo Martinez. He teaches fifth and sixth graders.

“The kids are tech-savvy. If they know they need help, they can (request) a chat and we’ll coordinate a video call,” he said. “It’s a stressful environment right now. I’m impressed with the kids continuing to learn. They are trying their best.”

Martinez taught technology at a different school before coming to LAC, but the transition to teaching completely online was still challenging. He currently teaches math, science and religion. Utilizing online resouces for math has helped, he said.

“I am good with technology ... and was able to incorporate the technolgy aspects available to me. At the same time, it has been time-consuming. I feel like I’m a first year teacher again,” he said.

Though the preparation was short-notice, Martinez said it has gone as smoothly as possible considering the circumstances.

The school was using Google Classroom before the closures. Google Classroom allows teachers to assign students acitivites. The Google setup also allows students to chat with each other.

“As a whole, parents and teachers have been great. Each family situation is different. Some has limited access to internet and devices,” Thompson said.

The principal called all the student families during the process to check in with them.

“The parents seem to appreciate the effort the teachers are making,” Thompson said.

He expects the virtual learning to count toward the school’s required 180 days of learning. LAC follows Roman Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids standards and Michigan Association of Nonpublic Schools guidelines.

“One of the good things of this is that because we are a private, parochial school, this virtual instruction will ‘count’ towards our academic year,” Unsal said. “From a parent perspective, I am glad that my child gets to continue his learning, as well as maintain contact with his friends.”

The school started spring break on March 27 as planned and will resume online learning on April 6.