People in Mason County are who are stuck at home, or have had their lives otherwise interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, will have a chance to channel their thoughts, feelings and ideas into works of art for an upcoming exhibit at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.

The Ludington Area Center for the Arts announced Monday that it’s inviting visual artists of all ages to submit artwork for a July exhibit titled “Pandemic Ingenuity,” featuring artworks created during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LACA Director Andrew Skinner told the Daily News that the idea came in part from the art bingo challenge, which is currently underway. That event, which encourages people to create different works of art, or engage in different artistic activities, has been a success, Skinner said.

The goal of “Pandemic Ingenuity” was to give people who participated — as well as others — an opportunity to have their work on display at the arts center.

“When I came up with the idea for the bingo challenge, I thought it would possibly make for an interesting exhibit,” Skinner stated in an email. “The only challenge was that I didn’t know where we would fit it into our exhibit schedule, as we already had exhibits scheduled throughout the rest of the year.”

Skinner said he’s spent recent days communicating with artists who had events scheduled later in the summer, trying to re-arrange events in the wake of the pandemic. Some events had to be postponed — notably the “Artists of Epworth” exhibit which was rescheduled for July 2021 due to travel issues, according to Skinner.

“The postponement of (the Epworth show) created openings in both our main gallery and our newly renovated performance hall gallery,” he said. “The main gallery opening was filled by rescheduling Ken Cooper’s ‘What I Did On My Summer Vacation’ exhibit that was originally planned for April.”

That left an opening in the performance hall gallery, and a perfect spot for pieces created during the bingo challenge. Skinner decided to open it up to anyone who might be working on an artistic endeavor during the weeks of the government’s stay-at-home order.

Skinner said two- and three-dimensional artwork in a variety of mediums will be accepted for the exhibit, including symbolic works, portraits, jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed-media, photography, pastels and both oil and watercolor paintings.

“I’m hoping that many people around our area are taking this time of social distancing to explore their creative side and either unearth a new talent/skill or refine their preferred medium,” Skinner said. “This exhibit will give area artists a chance to share their creations with others throughout the community.”

Submissions do not necessarily have to be directly inspired by or thematically connected to COVID-19, but Skinner said it would be nice to feature a few that are.

“I hope we get a bunch of art inspired by the COVID pandemic. Like self portraits or views from peoples’ windows or even ‘germ’ art (depicting) what people think (the virus) looks like,” Skinner said. “That is the bigger theme. However, any art created during the shutdown will be accepted.”

Skinner said he’s optimistic about participation, and noted he’s already received word from some area artists who have expressed an interest in having their work featured.

“I know a bunch of people who are taking part,” he said.

SUBMISSIONS

Two-dimensional work should be ready to hang. No yarn, string or sawtooth hangers are allowed. Pedestals are available for 3D pieces.

There is a $5 entry fee per submission, with a limit of three works per artist.

Completed artwork can be dropped off at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington, from June 16 to 27.

“Pandemic Ingenuity” will be on display in the art center’s performance hall gallery and an artist reception celebrating the participating artists will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17 at LACA.

For more information, contact LACA via email at info@ludingtonartscenter.org.