People in the community will have a chance to dress up in their finest formal wear or fancy attire during a virtual prom celebration, hosted by the Ludington Area Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The hope is that the virtual prom will lift people’s spirits during another weekend at home, as COVID-19 restrictions continue.

“This is a great excuse to get out of those comfy quarantine clothes and get all dressed up,” Skinner said in a press release Wednesday.

He also encouraged people to order take-out from a local restaurant, and document their at-home participation in the prom, with photos and videos shared to LACA’s Facebook page, where the virtual event is taking place.

Skinner said the inspiration for the virtual prom — which is only the most recent in a series of online and remote activities LACA has sponsored for people since the pandemic struck — came when he was in a meeting on the video-conferencing Zoom app.

He said he had an urge to put on a suit and “surprise everyone.”

He didn’t do it, but the idea stuck with him.

“As I thought about it more, I realized getting dressed up may give people something to get excited about and then I thought, why not a prom,” he told the Daily News in an email. “This is typically prom season and this may give high-school students a way to put their already purchased prom clothing to use.”

He said he ran it by Kali Findley, LACA’s office manager, who also thought it was a great idea. Findley assembled a playlist for the occasion, which will be available on Spotify.

“I’m hoping to… bring a smile to peoples faces,” Skinner said. “Hopefully, people will like this idea and will share it via social media, and more people will become aware of LACA and the many quality events that we host.”

Tune in to LACA’s Facebook page to see how people share their prom experiences. The playlist will be available at @LudingtonArtsCenter.