Lakeshore Food Club announced it will be distributing fresh produce through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm to Families Fresh Produce boxes from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
“We are extremely excited to bring this opportunity to Mason County residents and families that are struggling during this crisis. I first learned about this on Saturday from Ray Janish, and we have been working hard on the logistics of making this happen in such a short time. The Lakeshore Food Club is thrilled to be able to offer this amazing service to the people of Mason County,” stated O’Nealya Gronstal, executive director of the Lakeshore Food Club, in a press release.
The boxes will each include one pound of strawberries; three pounds each of onion, cucumbers and cabbage; five pounds of potatoes; and five pounds of apples. Those picking up boxes are asked to enter the Mason County Fairgrounds via the U.S. 10 entrance in their car. Distribution will be a contactless drive-through, with no ID or verification needed. A community volunteer will place a free box in each car.
“We are trying to make this as safe as possible for everyone involved. We are asking that everyone stays in their car and to be aware that there may be long lines,” stated Gronstal.
For questions, please call the Lakeshore Food Club at (231) 480-4334.