Many of the activities that were restricted for the outdoors saw those cutbacks come to an end Friday when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order allowing for lawn care and landscaping services to open as well as golf courses.

In both settings, the need to follow social distancing and other restrictions for the safety of employees and the patrons is paramount.

“We will start slowly and safely. We will have some crews back to work on Tuesday with staggered start times,” said Karen Larsen, co-owner of Larsen’s Landscaping & Lawncare in Scottville. “We have a lot of planning to do.”

Larsen’s employs more than 50 people at its busiest.

“We will have to do the check-in policy where we make sure everyone is healthy when they come in. We have to make a list of who starts at what time so they are all staggered,” she explained. “Normally 20 (crew members) come in at 7:30 a.m. and 15 at 8:00 a.m. Now it will be 3 people coming in (at a time).”

It was announced that golf courses will be able to open up as soon as possible, but with some restrictions still in place. While courses must find ways to keep the clubhouses as sanitized as possible, they will not be allowed to send golfers out on carts to help with social distancing.

Lakeside Links head pro Scott Ashley said that he is pleased to see the courses open up and that he and his staff are hard at work keeping the course sanitized for the golfers return.

“It’ll be nice to get everybody back out here playing, but we’re still not going to take things lightly,” he said. “We’re following all of the recommendations from the state and cleaning all of those heavily touched areas throughout the clubhouse.”

While the courses will be dealing with some different aspects, Larsen’s is dealing with the prospect of a great deal of lost revenue because of the restrictions that were put into place last month, Larsen said.

“We lost half of March and half of April for work time,” she said. “If the weather holds out in November and into December it will help, but we can’t make up this month. We’re going to be a month behind all year in work and revenue.”

Normally the crews completed leaf clean up by this time and started mowing, but the timeline has changed.

“The struggle will be doing the leaf clean up the same time as mowing. We will spend next week doing as many leaf clean ups as we can, along with some mowing. We will probably start full time mowing the following week. We will also start fertilizing next week,” she said.

Larsen’s will resume both commercial and residential work. She asked that customers maintain the six foot distance from crew members when they are on-site for a job.

“Our employees’ safety is the most important thing,” she said.

The crew members will follow the guidelines set by the executive order, including wearing masks in enclosed spaces and maintaining distance between each other when working, Larsen said.

The business is addressing customers on a first-come, first-serve basis. She asked people to email rather than call because there is only one person answering phone calls at this time.

“Normally, we have seven staff in the office assisting with scheduling and the phones, but right now we have the office phone forwarded to one person. Please be patient,” she requested.

Patience will be key for those golfers hitting the links, too. Some of the more common parts of what they find on the course won’t be there.

One way to keep the golfers more safe on the course is by keeping the pins out of the cups and rakes out of the bunkers, which Ashley as well as Lincoln Hills Golf Pro Erica Reed said the courses will open up the season with those missing from the course.

While Lakeside looks to open up right away, Reed said that an official opening date for Lincoln Hills has yet to be announced.

More information about Larsen’s Landscaping & Lawncare is available at its website, www.larsenslandscaping.com.

Lakeside Links will have its health guidelines posted to their Facebook page while encouraging to call the clubhouse if you have any questions at 231-843-3660.