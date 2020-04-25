Local organizations helping to fill the food needs of the area were on the receiving end of some big donations recently.

The Lakeshore Food Club was the beneficiary of a donation of ham from Sanders Meats of Custer while the Salvation Army received hundreds of eggs from Herbruck Poultry Ranch in Saranac.

For Lakeshore Food Club, it reached a milestone in donations after Sanders Meats stepped in.

The club is using the new box pick-up distribution style because of COVID-19, and it distributed more than 1,200 boxes to residents in Mason County. Sanders Meats donated more than 1,400 pounds of ham to the club which Lakeshore Food Club Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal was more than thankful to receive.

“We are so proud and thankful for our community in their flexibility and willingness to continue utilizing the Lakeshore Food Club,” said Gronstal. “I can’t thank everyone enough for everything that they have done.

“We are so grateful to Sanders Meats for the extremely generous donation of ham to the Lakeshore Food Club. It has helped so many of our households over the last week.”

This donation from Sanders was able to feed 108 households in need.

With the ongoing crisis, Gronstal reports that the club is experiencing a $5,000 monthly loss of income because of a suspension on membership fees that normally helps with the purchase of food. While food donations are needed, a financial contribution may be the best way to support LFC said Gronstal.

“We want to do the best that we possibly can do and serve as many people as we possibly can serve. Our residents shouldn’t have to worry about how they are going to pay for food.

With retail stores running low on many staple items, LFC encourages the community to stay home, stay safe and leave the grocery shelves stocked for shoppers.”

If any area business or community partners would like to donate, contact the Lakeshore Food Club at 231-480-4334. Distribution times are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army also received a large donation of food with Herbruck Poultry Ranch in Saranac donating 900 dozen eggs in support.

Salvation Army board member Tom Urka said that some confusion with one of the board members and Herbrucks led to the Salvation Army having an excess of eggs. That made the board members scramble to find places in need.

“When the application was done they said we could come pick up our 900 dozen eggs, and we just kind of laughed,” said Urka. “Luckily we were able to disperse those out to those in need.”

As for those receiving the eggs, the Salvation Army donated 540 dozen to the Mason County Food Pantry, 180 dozen to the Salvation Army emergency disaster response team, 120 dozen to home food deliveries and 60 dozen to the Oceana County Food Pantry.